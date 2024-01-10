Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock moved upwards by 3.61% to $71.14 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 114.9K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Losers

Conifer Holdings, Inc. - 9.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 CNFRZ stock declined by 9.64% to $15.0 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

