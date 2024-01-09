12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock increased by 15.9% to $4.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares fell 19.5% to $18.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $518.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 4.9% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million. BTCS BTCS stock decreased by 4.57% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.