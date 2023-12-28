12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock moved upwards by 70.6% to $8.02 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

ATA Creativity Glb AACG stock moved upwards by 9.64% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock rose 4.62% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP stock increased by 4.17% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock rose 3.2% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares rose 3.0% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.

Losers

Polished.com POL shares decreased by 6.5% to $5.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell 5.56% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Ambow Education Holding AMBO shares declined by 4.87% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares fell 3.55% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.

Sweetgreen SG stock declined by 2.75% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Cenntro Electric Gr CENN shares declined by 2.64% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million.

