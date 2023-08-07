12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 4.91% to $9.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago. Chijet Motor Co CJET stock increased by 4.46% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $450.9 million.

Losers

Superior Group of Cos SGC shares declined by 4.29% to $8.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

