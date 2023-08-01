12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cardlytics CDLX shares rose 25.6% to $14.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Cardlytics's trading volume reached 179.2K shares. This is 21.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $479.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock rose 14.51% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. Match Group MTCH shares rose 10.94% to $51.2. This security traded at a volume of 881.6K shares come close, making up 16.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares rose 8.55% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $736.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock increased by 5.42% to $0.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 80.3K, accounting for 40.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

Losers

Lumen Technologies LUMN shares decreased by 8.4% to $1.86 during Tuesday's after-market session. Lumen Technologies's trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

shares fell 4.69% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. Electronic Arts EA stock declined by 3.75% to $131.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 149.0K, accounting for 7.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock declined by 3.75% to $131.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 149.0K, accounting for 7.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. trivago TRVG stock declined by 3.74% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

