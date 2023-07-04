12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intrusion INTZ shares rose 4.7% to $1.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

shares rose 4.7% to $1.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. Intellicheck IDN stock moved upwards by 4.64% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.64% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million. Maris Tech MTEK shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares increased by 3.76% to $0.83. At the close, Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume reached 61.7K shares. This is 11.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

shares increased by 3.76% to $0.83. At the close, Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume reached 61.7K shares. This is 11.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million. Sonic Foundry SOFO shares increased by 3.36% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

shares increased by 3.36% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. AuthID AUID stock rose 3.15% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.

Losers

VirnetX Holding VHC shares declined by 8.0% to $0.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.

shares declined by 8.0% to $0.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million. BIO-key Intl BKYI shares fell 7.9% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

shares fell 7.9% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. My Size MYSZ shares declined by 6.14% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

shares declined by 6.14% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. Pixelworks PXLW shares fell 4.63% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million.

shares fell 4.63% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million. Quantum Computing QUBT stock decreased by 4.62% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 116.9K, accounting for 9.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.

stock decreased by 4.62% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 116.9K, accounting for 9.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million. 8x8 EGHT stock fell 4.55% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.