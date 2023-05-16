Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock increased by 6.01% to $49.95 during Tuesday's regular session. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 168.1K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 116.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares moved upwards by 4.39% to $2.14. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 344.0K as of 13:40 EST. This is 31.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

Global Indemnity Group GBLI stock moved upwards by 4.37% to $28.25. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1K shares, making up 152.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Huize Holding HUIZ shares increased by 3.92% to $1.06. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.0K shares, making up 9.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.

Kingstone Companies KINS stock moved upwards by 3.65% to $1.27. Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 146.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 3.65% to $1.27. Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 146.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares increased by 2.79% to $5.15. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 214.2K shares, making up 122.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million.

Losers

Root ROOT shares declined by 5.1% to $4.66 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 48.9K, which is 38.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million.

Marpai MRAI stock fell 4.29% to $0.63. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 111.2K shares, making up 7.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Crawford CRD shares fell 3.67% to $9.46. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 68.8K as of 13:40 EST. This is 94.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Vericity VERY stock fell 3.43% to $7.2. Trading volume for Vericity's stock is 229 as of 13:40 EST. This is 15.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.1 million.

Oscar Health OSCR shares decreased by 3.14% to $6.96. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 400.0K as of 13:40 EST. This is 11.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Prudential PUK stock fell 2.97% to $28.5. The current volume of 264.9K shares is 50.3% of Prudential's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 billion.

