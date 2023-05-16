ñol


Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2023 1:40 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock increased by 6.01% to $49.95 during Tuesday's regular session. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 168.1K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 116.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares moved upwards by 4.39% to $2.14. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 344.0K as of 13:40 EST. This is 31.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • Global Indemnity Group GBLI stock moved upwards by 4.37% to $28.25. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1K shares, making up 152.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares increased by 3.92% to $1.06. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.0K shares, making up 9.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS stock moved upwards by 3.65% to $1.27. Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 146.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares increased by 2.79% to $5.15. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 214.2K shares, making up 122.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million.

Losers

  • Root ROOT shares declined by 5.1% to $4.66 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 48.9K, which is 38.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million.
  • Marpai MRAI stock fell 4.29% to $0.63. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 111.2K shares, making up 7.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Crawford CRD shares fell 3.67% to $9.46. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 68.8K as of 13:40 EST. This is 94.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Vericity VERY stock fell 3.43% to $7.2. Trading volume for Vericity's stock is 229 as of 13:40 EST. This is 15.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.1 million.
  • Oscar Health OSCR shares decreased by 3.14% to $6.96. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 400.0K as of 13:40 EST. This is 11.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Prudential PUK stock fell 2.97% to $28.5. The current volume of 264.9K shares is 50.3% of Prudential's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

