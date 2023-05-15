ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 15, 2023 1:40 PM | 4 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock increased by 4.43% to $1.65 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 101 shares is 2.6% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Aegon AEG stock moved upwards by 3.92% to $4.5. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 51.7% of Aegon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
  • Genworth Finl GNW stock increased by 2.91% to $5.46. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 37.8% of Genworth Finl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHFAN shares moved upwards by 2.72% to $15.81. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 30.2K, which is 44.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares moved upwards by 2.52% to $4.06. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 4.4K as of 13:40 EST. This is 4.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • Lincoln National LNC shares moved upwards by 2.25% to $19.54. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 32.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • SelectQuote SLQT shares fell 16.67% to $1.25 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 72.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock declined by 5.86% to $1.93. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 76.3K shares, making up 63.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock decreased by 4.46% to $1.93. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 130.5K as of 13:40 EST. This is 12.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • BRP Group BRP stock declined by 3.91% to $21.77. As of 13:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 208.9K, which is 64.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock fell 3.48% to $13.61. The current volume of 75.3K shares is 143.7% of GoHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.2 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares fell 2.7% to $7.04. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 116.9K shares, making up 20.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $195.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversTrading IdeasBZI-IM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved