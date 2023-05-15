Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock increased by 4.43% to $1.65 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 101 shares is 2.6% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

SelectQuote SLQT shares fell 16.67% to $1.25 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 72.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.