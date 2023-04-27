12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Atomera ATOM stock increased by 36.8% to $7.14 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.6 million, which is 4041.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Bel Fuse BELFB shares rose 21.84% to $37.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 165.0K shares, making up 153.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Zenvia ZENV shares moved upwards by 20.58% to $0.99. As of 13:30 EST, Zenvia's stock is trading at a volume of 130.5K, which is 119.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.

Bel Fuse BELFA shares rose 20.0% to $39.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

OMNIQ OMQS stock increased by 17.89% to $5.42. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.

stock increased by 17.89% to $5.42. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million. Materialise MTLS shares moved upwards by 13.86% to $8.87. The current volume of 98.7K shares is 69.7% of Materialise's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $523.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Impinj PI shares decreased by 36.2% to $86.37 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Impinj's stock is 5.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1119.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares fell 27.99% to $1.65.

shares fell 27.99% to $1.65. SatixFy Communications SATX shares fell 20.8% to $0.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 806.1K shares, making up 89.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.

SatixFy Communications SATX shares fell 20.8% to $0.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 806.1K shares, making up 89.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.

Wolfspeed WOLF stock declined by 19.59% to $46.16. The current volume of 8.6 million shares is 383.2% of Wolfspeed's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

MaxLinear MXL stock decreased by 16.46% to $24.53. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 299.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Netgear NTGR stock decreased by 15.82% to $14.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 360.7K shares, making up 278.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

