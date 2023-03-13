12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Amylyx Pharma AMLX stock rose 20.3% to $37.5 during Monday's after-market session. Amylyx Pharma's trading volume hit 352.6K shares by close, accounting for 43.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

DocGo DCGO shares increased by 13.79% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

OKYO Pharma OKYO shares fell 9.5% to $1.9 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.

Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares declined by 4.99% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

