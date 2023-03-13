ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 13, 2023 5:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Amylyx Pharma AMLX stock rose 20.3% to $37.5 during Monday's after-market session. Amylyx Pharma's trading volume hit 352.6K shares by close, accounting for 43.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Processa Pharma PCSA shares rose 16.94% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • Precipio PRPO shares increased by 16.26% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceutical NAVB shares moved upwards by 16.11% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Renalytix RNLX stock moved upwards by 15.11% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.
  • DocGo DCGO shares increased by 13.79% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • OKYO Pharma OKYO shares fell 9.5% to $1.9 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
  • Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock declined by 7.16% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings EUDA shares fell 6.89% to $2.57. At the close, EUDA Health Holdings's trading volume reached 329.8K shares. This is 93.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
  • Ainos AIMD shares fell 6.81% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Gossamer Bio GOSS stock declined by 6.43% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $123.7 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares declined by 4.99% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

