Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

eHealth EHTH stock increased by 9.91% to $8.09 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for eHealth's stock is 601.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 67.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $221.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock rose 3.95% to $17.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 406.7K, which is 93.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

GoHealth GOCO stock rose 3.88% to $16.84. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7K shares, making up 9.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.1 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 3.78% to $1.37. The current volume of 13.6K shares is 25.2% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million.

United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock increased by 2.5% to $1.85. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 36.4K shares, making up 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock increased by 2.35% to $2.61. Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 74.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.

Losers

Unico American UNAM shares fell 7.8% to $1.2 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 27.1K shares is 113.5% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Lemonade LMND stock decreased by 6.78% to $15.2. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 591.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 53.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Assured Guaranty AGO stock declined by 6.45% to $58.39. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 244.0K shares, making up 86.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares declined by 5.87% to $16.7. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's stock is 1.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Oscar Health OSCR shares declined by 5.6% to $5.23. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 862.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

BRP Group BRP stock fell 4.49% to $27.45. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 202.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.