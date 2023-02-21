12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $2.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $2.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million. Owlet OWLT shares rose 33.65% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.

shares rose 33.65% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million. Aspira Womens Health AWH shares rose 18.04% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.

shares rose 18.04% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS stock moved upwards by 12.63% to $62.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.

stock moved upwards by 12.63% to $62.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS shares increased by 11.99% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.

shares increased by 11.99% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million. Vir Biotechnology VIR shares moved upwards by 11.84% to $28.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.

Losers

CVRx CVRX stock decreased by 24.4% to $13.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $268.9 million.

stock decreased by 24.4% to $13.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $268.9 million. OKYO Pharma OKYO shares decreased by 18.45% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.

shares decreased by 18.45% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares declined by 11.87% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million.

shares declined by 11.87% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT stock declined by 11.83% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.

stock declined by 11.83% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million. NexImmune NEXI stock fell 10.09% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

stock fell 10.09% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock declined by 9.33% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.