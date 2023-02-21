12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $2.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- Owlet OWLT shares rose 33.65% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
- Aspira Womens Health AWH shares rose 18.04% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS stock moved upwards by 12.63% to $62.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS shares increased by 11.99% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
- Vir Biotechnology VIR shares moved upwards by 11.84% to $28.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
Losers
- CVRx CVRX stock decreased by 24.4% to $13.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $268.9 million.
- OKYO Pharma OKYO shares decreased by 18.45% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares declined by 11.87% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT stock declined by 11.83% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
- NexImmune NEXI stock fell 10.09% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock declined by 9.33% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.0 million.
