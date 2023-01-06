Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 6.97% to $5.41 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 171.9K shares, making up 23.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.2 million.

Losers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 5.48% to $0.52 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 220.1K shares is 163.4% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.