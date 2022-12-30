Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $13.33 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 96.9K, which is 64.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.8 million. Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares rose 4.32% to $0.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.7K shares, making up 36.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.13% to $7.56. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 15.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $406.0 million. FG Finl Gr FGF stock rose 3.95% to $2.89. The current volume of 3.0K shares is 55.4% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.

stock rose 2.85% to $1.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.0K, which is 19.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058 BHFAL stock moved upwards by 1.96% to $24.96. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058's stock is trading at a volume of 179.5K, which is 555.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

stock declined by 9.13% to $1.07 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 14.8K, which is 152.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. Conifer Holdings CNFR shares decreased by 4.61% to $1.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.8K shares, making up 258.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

stock decreased by 4.1% to $33.97. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 69.9K, which is 24.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $773.2 million. HCI Group HCI shares fell 3.67% to $39.71. Trading volume for HCI Group's stock is 31.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.8 million.

stock fell 3.59% to $1.34. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.0K shares, making up 15.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. GoHealth GOCO stock decreased by 3.51% to $10.04. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 27.7K, which is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.