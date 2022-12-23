ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 23, 2022 8:06 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Expion360 XPON stock rose 216.5% to $3.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA shares moved upwards by 8.49% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 6.37% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
  • Manitex International MNTX stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares increased by 4.72% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.

Losers

  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock declined by 17.0% to $12.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.9 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock declined by 11.52% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares declined by 6.37% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.
  • Beam Glb BEEM shares declined by 4.18% to $15.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million.
  • Momentus MNTS shares declined by 4.07% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million.
  • Azul AZUL stock declined by 3.26% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

