12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Expion360 XPON stock rose 216.5% to $3.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

stock rose 216.5% to $3.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million. Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. Mesa Air Group MESA shares moved upwards by 8.49% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 8.49% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million. Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 6.37% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.

stock increased by 6.37% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million. Manitex International MNTX stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million. Ideanomics IDEX shares increased by 4.72% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.

Losers

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock declined by 17.0% to $12.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.9 million.

stock declined by 17.0% to $12.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.9 million. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock declined by 11.52% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.

stock declined by 11.52% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million. Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares declined by 6.37% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.

shares declined by 6.37% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million. Beam Glb BEEM shares declined by 4.18% to $15.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million.

shares declined by 4.18% to $15.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million. Momentus MNTS shares declined by 4.07% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million.

shares declined by 4.07% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million. Azul AZUL stock declined by 3.26% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.