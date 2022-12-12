ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 12, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Advanced Human Imaging AHI shares increased by 25.1% to $0.8 during Monday's after-market session. Advanced Human Imaging's trading volume hit 336.7K shares by close, accounting for 148.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares moved upwards by 11.88% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
  • SeaChange International SEAC shares moved upwards by 11.24% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock moved upwards by 10.23% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • AEye LIDR stock increased by 6.88% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $153.0 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 4.92% to $0.55. This security traded at a volume of 64.1K shares come close, making up 21.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

Losers

  • Trimble TRMB shares declined by 6.4% to $55.0 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 55.5K shares come close, making up 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion.
  • ClearOne CLRO shares decreased by 5.46% to $1.56. At the close, ClearOne's trading volume reached 455.2K shares. This is 43.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
  • MMTEC MTC shares declined by 5.01% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • CompoSecure CMPO stock fell 4.95% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.
  • Presto Technologies PRST shares decreased by 4.02% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.8 million.
  • Asana ASAN stock fell 3.59% to $14.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers