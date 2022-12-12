12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Advanced Human Imaging AHI shares increased by 25.1% to $0.8 during Monday's after-market session. Advanced Human Imaging's trading volume hit 336.7K shares by close, accounting for 148.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

shares increased by 25.1% to $0.8 during Monday's after-market session. Advanced Human Imaging's trading volume hit 336.7K shares by close, accounting for 148.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. Taoping TAOP shares moved upwards by 11.88% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 11.88% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. SeaChange International SEAC shares moved upwards by 11.24% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 11.24% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock moved upwards by 10.23% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.23% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million. AEye LIDR stock increased by 6.88% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $153.0 million.

stock increased by 6.88% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $153.0 million. Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 4.92% to $0.55. This security traded at a volume of 64.1K shares come close, making up 21.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

Losers

Trimble TRMB shares declined by 6.4% to $55.0 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 55.5K shares come close, making up 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion.

shares declined by 6.4% to $55.0 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 55.5K shares come close, making up 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion. ClearOne CLRO shares decreased by 5.46% to $1.56. At the close, ClearOne's trading volume reached 455.2K shares. This is 43.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.

shares decreased by 5.46% to $1.56. At the close, ClearOne's trading volume reached 455.2K shares. This is 43.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million. MMTEC MTC shares declined by 5.01% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

shares declined by 5.01% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. CompoSecure CMPO stock fell 4.95% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.

stock fell 4.95% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million. Presto Technologies PRST shares decreased by 4.02% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.8 million.

shares decreased by 4.02% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.8 million. Asana ASAN stock fell 3.59% to $14.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.