Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO shares rose 18.69% to $13.65 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 268.0K shares, making up 334.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.4 million.

shares rose 18.69% to $13.65 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 268.0K shares, making up 334.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.4 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares moved upwards by 4.51% to $2.32. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 9.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.51% to $2.32. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 9.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. Trean Insurance Group TIG stock increased by 1.95% to $2.61. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 19.2K, which is 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.6 million.

stock increased by 1.95% to $2.61. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 19.2K, which is 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.6 million. Conifer Holdings CNFR stock increased by 1.81% to $1.68. The current volume of 174 shares is 3.1% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.

stock increased by 1.81% to $1.68. The current volume of 174 shares is 3.1% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million. Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN shares increased by 1.63% to $39.23. The current volume of 335.6K shares is 40.5% of Ryan Specialty Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

shares increased by 1.63% to $39.23. The current volume of 335.6K shares is 40.5% of Ryan Specialty Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. Erie Indemnity ERIE shares increased by 1.33% to $272.82. Trading volume for Erie Indemnity's stock is 29.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion.

Losers

White Mountains Insurance WTM shares declined by 5.55% to $1340.0 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.1K shares is 63.1% of White Mountains Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

shares declined by 5.55% to $1340.0 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.1K shares is 63.1% of White Mountains Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. Huize Holding HUIZ stock declined by 4.96% to $1.15. The current volume of 27.5K shares is 85.6% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.

stock declined by 4.96% to $1.15. The current volume of 27.5K shares is 85.6% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million. Root ROOT shares decreased by 3.62% to $6.94. Trading volume for Root's stock is 30.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million.

shares decreased by 3.62% to $6.94. Trading volume for Root's stock is 30.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million. Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL stock declined by 3.55% to $291.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 81.3K, which is 50.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.

stock declined by 3.55% to $291.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 81.3K, which is 50.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. Marpai MRAI stock fell 3.17% to $0.94. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

stock fell 3.17% to $0.94. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. HCI Group HCI stock fell 2.88% to $35.75. As of 12:40 EST, HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 32.2K, which is 23.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $313.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.