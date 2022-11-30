12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

XPeng XPEV shares moved upwards by 44.0% to $10.57 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 120.7 million shares, making up 427.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

NIO NIO shares moved upwards by 16.76% to $12.26. Trading volume for NIO's stock is 123.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 216.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 billion.

Losers

Elys Game Technology ELYS shares declined by 24.1% to $0.14 during Wednesday's regular session. Elys Game Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 972.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

iPower IPW shares declined by 10.48% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.