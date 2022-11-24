12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Atomera ATOM stock moved upwards by 20.7% to $9.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $236.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 20.7% to $9.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $236.1 million. Core Scientific CORZ shares increased by 14.15% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

shares increased by 14.15% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock rose 8.91% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

stock rose 8.91% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. MICT MICT shares rose 8.57% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million.

shares rose 8.57% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million. Taoping TAOP shares rose 7.46% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

shares rose 7.46% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock rose 6.22% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.7 million.

Losers

PagSeguro Digital PAGS stock decreased by 11.8% to $10.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock decreased by 11.8% to $10.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Autodesk ADSK stock declined by 8.43% to $191.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock declined by 8.43% to $191.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Schmitt Industries SMIT stock decreased by 7.41% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

stock decreased by 7.41% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares declined by 7.41% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

shares declined by 7.41% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares fell 6.21% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

shares fell 6.21% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. Shift4 Payments FOUR stock declined by 5.18% to $42.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.