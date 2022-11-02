Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

eHealth EHTH shares increased by 5.97% to $2.84 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 395.5K shares, making up 56.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million.

shares increased by 5.97% to $2.84 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 395.5K shares, making up 56.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million. NI Holdings NODK stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $13.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.5K, which is 92.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $13.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.5K, which is 92.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.4 million. Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares rose 3.06% to $10.42. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 80.4K shares, making up 47.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares rose 3.06% to $10.42. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 80.4K shares, making up 47.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Arch Capital Group ACGL stock increased by 2.92% to $57.06. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 76.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 billion.

stock increased by 2.92% to $57.06. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 76.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 billion. Everest Re Group RE shares moved upwards by 1.98% to $322.3. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 393.3K shares, making up 135.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion.

shares moved upwards by 1.98% to $322.3. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 393.3K shares, making up 135.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion. Erie Indemnity ERIE shares moved upwards by 1.59% to $259.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 18.2K, which is 29.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares declined by 6.44% to $37.97 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 86.4K, which is 23.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $801.0 million.

shares declined by 6.44% to $37.97 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 86.4K, which is 23.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $801.0 million. Unico American UNAM shares declined by 5.41% to $1.4. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

shares declined by 5.41% to $1.4. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. Root ROOT shares decreased by 5.09% to $7.66. The current volume of 78.8K shares is 9.0% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $108.7 million.

shares decreased by 5.09% to $7.66. The current volume of 78.8K shares is 9.0% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $108.7 million. GoHealth GOCO stock decreased by 5.05% to $0.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 137.9K shares, making up 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.

stock decreased by 5.05% to $0.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 137.9K shares, making up 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million. Oscar Health OSCR shares declined by 4.79% to $3.58. Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 500.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $764.9 million.

shares declined by 4.79% to $3.58. Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 500.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $764.9 million. Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL shares decreased by 4.36% to $308.97. Trading volume for Kinsale Capital Gr's stock is 41.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.