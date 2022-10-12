12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 6.0% to $0.67 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

DatChat DATS stock rose 5.86% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Verb Tech VERB stock increased by 5.01% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock rose 4.92% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.7 million.

Backblaze BLZE stock increased by 4.8% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $145.1 million.

Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock increased by 4.54% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.

Losers

AuthID AUID stock decreased by 8.9% to $1.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.

AMTD Digital HKD stock decreased by 6.55% to $36.25. This security traded at a volume of 468.6K shares come close, making up 94.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock fell 6.26% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million.

Freshworks FRSH stock declined by 5.19% to $12.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

Saverone 2014 SVRE stock fell 5.0% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares fell 5.0% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

