ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 6:02 PM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 6.0% to $0.67 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
  • DatChat DATS stock rose 5.86% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock increased by 5.01% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock rose 4.92% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.7 million.
  • Backblaze BLZE stock increased by 4.8% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $145.1 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock increased by 4.54% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.

Losers

  • AuthID AUID stock decreased by 8.9% to $1.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD stock decreased by 6.55% to $36.25. This security traded at a volume of 468.6K shares come close, making up 94.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
  • Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock fell 6.26% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million.
  • Freshworks FRSH stock declined by 5.19% to $12.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock fell 5.0% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares fell 5.0% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers