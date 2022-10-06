ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 12:40 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 8.43% to $0.77 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1K shares, making up 29.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
  • Intl General Insurance IGIC shares moved upwards by 2.72% to $7.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 5.1K, which is 29.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $382.1 million.
  • Unico American UNAM stock increased by 2.45% to $1.25. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock moved upwards by 2.19% to $92.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 71.6K, which is 51.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Citizens CIA shares increased by 1.78% to $3.43. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 708 shares, making up 1.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.0 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock rose 1.72% to $1.18. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 12.2K, which is 16.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.0 million.

Losers

  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares decreased by 6.39% to $9.53 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 117.5K shares is 74.7% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $292.4 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock decreased by 5.59% to $1.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 13.8K, which is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares decreased by 5.02% to $3.69. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 272.0K, which is 40.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.
  • Root ROOT stock declined by 4.32% to $8.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 182.5K shares, making up 13.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.6 million.
  • Hagerty HGTY stock declined by 4.16% to $8.53. The current volume of 71.6K shares is 34.1% of Hagerty's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $705.7 million.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares decreased by 3.82% to $0.22. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 48.7% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas