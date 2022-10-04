12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock rose 13.0% to $0.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

MicroStrategy MSTR shares rose 9.63% to $246.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Dynatrace DT shares rose 9.27% to $39.22. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion.

CommScope Hldg Co COMM shares moved upwards by 8.78% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Core Scientific CORZ shares rose 8.75% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.4 million.

ASML Holding ASML shares moved upwards by 7.09% to $462.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.6 billion.

Losers

Oblong OBLG stock fell 25.0% to $0.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

AXT AXTI stock declined by 9.85% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.1 million.

MMTEC MTC shares declined by 4.52% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

GreenBox POS GBOX shares declined by 4.02% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.

Saverone 2014 SVRE stock fell 3.93% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 3.54% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

