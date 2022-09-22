ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 8:19 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 23.9% to $0.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 10.87% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
  • Taoping TAOP stock increased by 10.13% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI stock moved upwards by 9.79% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Aeva Technologies AEVA stock moved upwards by 5.9% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.4 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD shares rose 5.62% to $77.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 billion.

Losers

  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares declined by 15.5% to $1.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock decreased by 5.09% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Dave DAVE stock fell 4.54% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $162.2 million.
  • Amplitude AMPL stock decreased by 4.54% to $15.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock decreased by 4.12% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock fell 4.05% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

