Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Trupanion TRUP stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $66.79 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 234.9K, which is 57.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Losers

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock fell 5.33% to $0.71 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 48.1K shares is 20.6% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.