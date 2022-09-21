ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 12:41 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Trupanion TRUP stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $66.79 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 234.9K, which is 57.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Root ROOT stock increased by 3.99% to $9.64. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 138.8K, which is 7.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.
  • Donegal Gr DGICB shares moved upwards by 3.57% to $14.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 607 shares, making up 33.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $468.6 million.
  • Stewart Information Servs STC shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $49.33. The current volume of 23.7K shares is 18.8% of Stewart Information Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • BRP Group BRP shares rose 2.63% to $29.24. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 38.6K, which is 10.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Lincoln National LNC shares increased by 2.55% to $49.74. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 555.3K shares, making up 33.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion.

Losers

  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock fell 5.33% to $0.71 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 48.1K shares is 20.6% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares decreased by 3.51% to $2.75. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is 32.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH shares declined by 2.51% to $1.17. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 91.6K, which is 109.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $460.1 million.
  • Mercury General MCY stock declined by 2.16% to $30.88. Mercury General's stock is trading at a volume of 121.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock declined by 2.11% to $1.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 684.1K, which is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.5 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group TIG stock fell 1.94% to $3.55. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group's stock is 43.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas