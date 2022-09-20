ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read
Gainers

  • Lesaka Technologies LSAK stock increased by 15.3% to $4.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $237.2 million.
  • O2Micro Intl OIIM shares increased by 11.45% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $96.2 million.
  • My Size MYSZ stock moved upwards by 8.17% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • AEye LIDR shares rose 5.34% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $219.8 million.
  • Cerence CRNC shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $18.07. The company's market cap stands at $710.3 million.
  • DatChat DATS stock rose 4.99% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

Losers

  • Pagaya Technologies PGY shares fell 60.7% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • AppTech Payments APCX stock fell 12.28% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD shares fell 9.79% to $83.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares decreased by 5.83% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares fell 4.17% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.
  • Daktronics DAKT stock declined by 3.93% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.0 million.

