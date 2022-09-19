ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 2:25 PM | 3 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved upwards by 46.8% to $4.09 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 52.8 million shares is 3882.3% of Purple Innovation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.6 million.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO shares increased by 16.27% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $135.3 million.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 15.83% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $401.5 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO stock rose 13.67% to $0.4. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 268.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • Cango CANG shares rose 10.29% to $2.25. Trading volume for Cango's stock is 58.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 50.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.1 million.
  • Fossil Group FOSL stock increased by 10.09% to $4.47. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 899.7K shares, making up 96.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.6 million.

Losers

  • Wag Group PET shares fell 32.6% to $3.62 during Monday's regular session. Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 222.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.2 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares fell 22.31% to $5.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 120.8K shares, making up 10.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $880.1 million.
  • Regis RGS stock fell 20.38% to $1.02. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 193.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock declined by 16.37% to $0.75. As of 13:30 EST, China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 117.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock declined by 16.34% to $3.35. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 561.5K shares, making up 38.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 16.2% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 72.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

