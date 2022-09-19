12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved upwards by 46.8% to $4.09 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 52.8 million shares is 3882.3% of Purple Innovation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.6 million.

Losers

Wag Group PET shares fell 32.6% to $3.62 during Monday's regular session. Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 222.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.2 million.

stock declined by 16.34% to $3.35. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 561.5K shares, making up 38.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million. E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 16.2% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 72.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

