12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Hudson Technologies HDSN stock increased by 7.1% to $8.1 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Hudson Technologies's trading volume reached 230.7K shares. This is 27.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.6 million.

Nocera NCRA stock rose 5.0% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

Romeo Power RMO stock moved upwards by 3.13% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 85.3K, accounting for 1.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.2 million.

Mesa Air Group MESA shares rose 2.77% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.

Energy Focus EFOI stock moved upwards by 2.71% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock rose 2.68% to $6.46. At the close, Li-Cycle Holdings's trading volume reached 61.8K shares. This is 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

FedEx FDX stock declined by 14.3% to $175.6 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 54.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 billion.

Landstar System LSTR shares declined by 5.61% to $137.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.

United Parcel Service UPS stock declined by 5.43% to $174.97. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 348.5K shares, which is 13.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.9 billion.

Knightscope KSCP shares decreased by 4.89% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million.

General Electric GE stock fell 4.59% to $65.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 272.4K, accounting for 4.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.0 billion.

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock declined by 3.91% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

