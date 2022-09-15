ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 8:27 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • AMTD Digital HKD shares moved upwards by 39.4% to $264.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 billion.
  • SeaChange International SEAC stock increased by 5.37% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • NextNav NN stock rose 4.79% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $332.5 million.
  • Yext YEXT stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $628.2 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 4.27% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock rose 4.18% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Losers

  • IronNet IRNT stock fell 42.3% to $1.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LightPath Technologies LPTH stock declined by 14.94% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Rimini Street RMNI shares decreased by 8.42% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $398.5 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock fell 7.7% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
  • Adobe ADBE stock declined by 7.41% to $344.0. The company's market cap stands at $160.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Affirm Holdings AFRM shares declined by 6.5% to $22.75. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

