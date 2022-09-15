Gainers

AMTD Digital HKD shares moved upwards by 39.4% to $264.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 billion.

shares moved upwards by 39.4% to $264.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 billion. SeaChange International SEAC stock increased by 5.37% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock increased by 5.37% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. NextNav NN stock rose 4.79% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $332.5 million.

stock rose 4.79% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $332.5 million. Yext YEXT stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $628.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $628.2 million. American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 4.27% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.

shares rose 4.27% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million. Saverone 2014 SVRE stock rose 4.18% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Losers

IronNet IRNT stock fell 42.3% to $1.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 42.3% to $1.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. LightPath Technologies LPTH stock declined by 14.94% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock declined by 14.94% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Rimini Street RMNI shares decreased by 8.42% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $398.5 million.

shares decreased by 8.42% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $398.5 million. BIT Mining BTCM stock fell 7.7% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.

stock fell 7.7% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million. Adobe ADBE stock declined by 7.41% to $344.0. The company's market cap stands at $160.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 7.41% to $344.0. The company's market cap stands at $160.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Affirm Holdings AFRM shares declined by 6.5% to $22.75. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.