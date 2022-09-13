Gainers

VNET Gr VNET stock increased by 26.4% to $5.93 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 10.9 million shares is 1065.8% of VNET Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $877.7 million.

Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares increased by 16.32% to $16.39. Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 244.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $448.1 million.

Phunware PHUN stock rose 12.76% to $1.59. As of 13:30 EST, Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 158.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.4 million.

AppTech Payments APCX stock rose 9.78% to $0.68. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 96.5K, which is 56.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

TSR TSRI stock moved upwards by 8.43% to $8.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock increased by 7.66% to $1.61. As of 13:30 EST, Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 952.7K, which is 23.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.2 million.

Losers

Braze BRZE stock decreased by 18.3% to $35.6 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Braze's stock is 1.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 304.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock fell 14.29% to $2.7. The current volume of 137.7K shares is 138.6% of Soluna Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.

AMTD Digital HKD shares fell 11.71% to $51.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion.

Ribbon Comms RBBN shares decreased by 11.49% to $3.16. Trading volume for Ribbon Comms's stock is 338.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.3 million.

Unity Software U shares decreased by 11.27% to $37.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 11.1 million, which is 112.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion.

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock declined by 10.99% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

