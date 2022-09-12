ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock moved upwards by 8.4% to $4.25 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Jianzhi Education Tech's trading volume reached 172.7K shares. This is 2.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.3 million.
  • MOGU MOGU shares increased by 5.93% to $2.5. This security traded at a volume of 74.7K shares come close, making up 20.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock increased by 5.38% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU stock rose 5.0% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares increased by 4.33% to $0.2. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 46.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Nautilus NLS stock rose 3.82% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.

Losers

  • Rent the Runway RENT stock fell 22.9% to $3.8 during Monday's after-market session. Rent the Runway's trading volume hit 659.5K shares by close, accounting for 69.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $243.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG shares decreased by 8.17% to $17.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 5.19% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Funko FNKO shares decreased by 4.42% to $23.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Holley HLLY stock declined by 3.83% to $5.78. The company's market cap stands at $683.4 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock declined by 3.58% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $352.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

