Gainers

Planet Labs PL stock increased by 10.1% to $5.97 during Monday's after-market session. Planet Labs's trading volume hit 403.0K shares by close, accounting for 15.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Symbotic SYM shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $719.1 million.

Knightscope KSCP shares increased by 4.31% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million.

Core & Main CNM stock increased by 4.08% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

Addentax Group ATXG stock increased by 3.33% to $4.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 380.2K shares, which is 5.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.5 million.

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 3.22% to $6.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock decreased by 5.3% to $0.71 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock decreased by 4.7% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.

OceanPal OP shares declined by 3.58% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

Energous WATT stock declined by 2.95% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $102.2 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY stock fell 2.86% to $26.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 169.4K, accounting for 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

Team TISI shares fell 2.82% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.

