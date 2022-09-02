ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 1:56 PM | 3 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock rose 13.8% to $3.5 during Friday's regular session.
  • Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares moved upwards by 13.17% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock rose 10.37% to $4.11. Forza X1's stock is trading at a volume of 10.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 209.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock rose 9.45% to $1.96. Trading volume for Jeffs Brands's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 65.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH stock rose 8.97% to $8.62. As of 13:30 EST, Sportsman's Warehouse's stock is trading at a volume of 948.8K, which is 142.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lululemon Athletica LULU stock rose 6.54% to $313.73. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 525.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock decreased by 11.6% to $0.12 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 36.5% of Digital Brands Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL stock fell 11.34% to $3.05. As of 13:30 EST, Purple Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 690.0K, which is 50.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $252.4 million.
  • Nephros NEPH shares fell 10.64% to $1.26. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 184.0K shares, making up 409.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • ATA Creativity Glb AACG stock declined by 10.41% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.
  • Tilly's TLYS stock declined by 9.28% to $6.65. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 662.6K shares, making up 248.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Volcon VLCN shares declined by 8.22% to $2.68. Trading volume for Volcon's stock is 552.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers