Gainers

Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares moved upwards by 13.17% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.

Forza X1 FRZA stock rose 10.37% to $4.11. Forza X1's stock is trading at a volume of 10.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 209.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.

Jeffs Brands JFBR stock rose 9.45% to $1.96. Trading volume for Jeffs Brands's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 65.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH stock rose 8.97% to $8.62. As of 13:30 EST, Sportsman's Warehouse's stock is trading at a volume of 948.8K, which is 142.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Lululemon Athletica LULU stock rose 6.54% to $313.73. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 525.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Purple Innovation PRPL stock fell 11.34% to $3.05. As of 13:30 EST, Purple Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 690.0K, which is 50.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $252.4 million.

Nephros NEPH shares fell 10.64% to $1.26. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 184.0K shares, making up 409.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

ATA Creativity Glb AACG stock declined by 10.41% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.

Tilly's TLYS stock declined by 9.28% to $6.65. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 662.6K shares, making up 248.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Volcon VLCN shares declined by 8.22% to $2.68. Trading volume for Volcon's stock is 552.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.