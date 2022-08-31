ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 12:44 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares moved upwards by 2.67% to $51.74 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.9K shares, making up 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock increased by 2.41% to $0.79. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 112.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
  • China Life Insurance Co LFC shares increased by 1.93% to $7.09. China Life Insurance Co's stock is trading at a volume of 535.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 billion. The company's, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT shares moved upwards by 1.68% to $4.54. SiriusPoint's stock is trading at a volume of 71.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.4 million.
  • HCI Group HCI shares rose 1.65% to $47.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 65.5K, which is 76.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $427.5 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock rose 1.6% to $1.19. Trading volume for Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is 25.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.

Losers

  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares decreased by 5.27% to $0.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 41.5K shares is 169.9% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.
  • Root ROOT stock decreased by 3.35% to $12.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 117.5K shares, making up 5.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.4 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock decreased by 2.98% to $0.45. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 624.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL shares decreased by 2.82% to $254.48. Kinsale Capital Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 43.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock fell 2.76% to $1.06. The current volume of 28.7K shares is 15.8% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
  • eHealth EHTH stock fell 2.73% to $6.39. The current volume of 144.6K shares is 33.7% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.6 million.

