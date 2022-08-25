12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Snowflake SNOW stock rose 19.2% to $190.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 15.25% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- Autodesk ADSK shares rose 9.82% to $235.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock rose 6.84% to $19.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- NetApp NTAP stock increased by 6.7% to $77.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SemiLEDs LEDS stock rose 6.46% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
Losers
- Zepp Health ZEPP shares decreased by 17.3% to $1.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $107.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Zuora ZUO stock decreased by 9.82% to $8.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Splunk SPLK stock fell 9.38% to $100.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Salesforce CRM stock fell 7.23% to $167.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- WM Tech MAPS shares declined by 5.21% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $227.0 million.
- Taoping TAOP shares declined by 4.41% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
