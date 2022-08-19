Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Old Republic Intl ORI shares increased by 3.84% to $24.68 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 81.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.
- Global Indemnity Group GBLI shares rose 1.71% to $26.04. Global Indemnity Group's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 77.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.9 million.
- Trean Insurance Group TIG stock moved upwards by 1.62% to $4.68. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group's stock is 28.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.8 million.
- Donegal Gr DGICA stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $15.58. The current volume of 41.6K shares is 33.6% of Donegal Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $502.6 million.
- Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock increased by 1.0% to $79.64. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 96.1K, which is 86.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Intl General Insurance IGIC shares moved upwards by 0.77% to $7.77. The current volume of 5.3K shares is 38.0% of Intl General Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Lemonade LMND shares declined by 9.58% to $25.7 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 861.5K, which is 70.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock decreased by 9.29% to $62.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 126.2K, which is 41.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- FedNat Holding FNHC shares declined by 9.16% to $0.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 127.1K, which is 50.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 8.07% to $0.89. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 57.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.4 million.
- eHealth EHTH stock decreased by 5.95% to $8.07. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 119.1K, which is 27.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.3 million.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock fell 5.56% to $1.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 50.5K, which is 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
