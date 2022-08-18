Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Hippo Holdings HIPO stock moved upwards by 9.73% to $1.01 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.8 million, which is 58.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.2 million.
- Bright Health Gr BHG shares rose 4.14% to $1.89. The current volume of 407.4K shares is 23.7% of Bright Health Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Marpai MRAI stock increased by 3.9% to $0.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 207.4K, which is 191.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Unico American UNAM stock increased by 3.78% to $1.92. The current volume of 729 shares is 8.3% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Trupanion TRUP shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $72.61. As of 12:40 EST, Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 142.5K, which is 34.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- FG Finl Gr FGFPP shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $16.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 735 shares, making up 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- FedNat Holding FNHC shares declined by 5.01% to $0.38 during Thursday's regular session. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 441.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 182.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL stock decreased by 4.23% to $271.05. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.9K shares, making up 52.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Waterdrop WDH shares fell 3.79% to $1.15. The current volume of 33.7K shares is 31.9% of Waterdrop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.2 million.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock declined by 2.67% to $1.46. As of 12:40 EST, Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 220.5K, which is 289.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Lemonade LMND shares decreased by 2.62% to $28.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 670.7K, which is 54.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Hagerty HGTY stock fell 2.52% to $12.62. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.3K shares, making up 6.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
