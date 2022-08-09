Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Lemonade LMND stock rose 13.46% to $28.49 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.4 million, which is 381.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Principal Finl Gr PFG shares increased by 7.51% to $73.96. Trading volume for Principal Finl Gr's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 96.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- ProAssurance PRA stock rose 7.21% to $23.55. The current volume of 187.3K shares is 82.8% of ProAssurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kingstone Companies KINS shares increased by 3.03% to $4.41. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 47.9K, which is 402.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- United Fire Gr UFCS stock moved upwards by 2.93% to $29.08. Trading volume for United Fire Gr's stock is 19.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $731.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 2.92% to $1.94. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 535.4K, which is 35.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.9 million.
Losers
- United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell 19.85% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 232.4K shares is 104.8% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- HCI Group HCI stock fell 18.63% to $58.47. As of 12:40 EST, HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 269.8K, which is 283.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares fell 16.21% to $27.0. As of 12:40 EST, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 290.1K, which is 193.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $945.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Unico American UNAM shares fell 8.66% to $2.09. The current volume of 5.8K shares is 66.2% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock decreased by 7.26% to $3.07. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is 43.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 6.23% to $0.89. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 300.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
