Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- GoHealth GOCO stock increased by 17.14% to $0.62 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 83.9% of GoHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
- Kingstone Companies KINS shares moved upwards by 14.24% to $4.01. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies's stock is 23.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 186.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock increased by 7.66% to $0.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.0 million, which is 339.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock rose 4.77% to $59.95. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 153.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Tiptree TIPT shares moved upwards by 4.57% to $11.65. Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 42.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares rose 4.39% to $0.95. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 279.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 129.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
Losers
- Marpai MRAI stock decreased by 8.53% to $0.8 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 179.3K, which is 190.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Enstar Gr ESGR shares fell 2.86% to $190.37. Enstar Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 9.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Unico American UNAM shares decreased by 2.67% to $2.19. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 20.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 245.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Crawford CRD stock fell 2.51% to $6.62. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.3K shares, making up 51.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA stock decreased by 2.15% to $17.06. The current volume of 5.9K shares is 274.3% of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
- Root ROOT stock fell 2.13% to $1.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 55.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.