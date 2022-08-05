Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Unico American UNAM shares moved upwards by 18.18% to $2.08 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 274.6K, which is 10508.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Kingsway Financial Servs KFS stock moved upwards by 14.05% to $7.14. Trading volume for Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is 37.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 198.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.
- United Fire Gr UFCS shares moved upwards by 5.93% to $26.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 126.3K, which is 134.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $674.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 5.79% to $0.87. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 170.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 89.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Root ROOT stock moved upwards by 5.68% to $1.4. The current volume of 851.6K shares is 35.3% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.5 million.
- MBIA MBI stock moved upwards by 4.17% to $11.08. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA's stock is trading at a volume of 192.4K, which is 59.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $606.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Reliance Global Group RELI shares decreased by 4.68% to $0.87 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 705.1K, which is 118.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock declined by 4.6% to $57.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 272.9K, which is 87.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Brighthouse Finl BHFAM stock fell 4.22% to $20.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.3K, which is 14.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Mercury General MCY shares decreased by 3.31% to $31.35. Trading volume for Mercury General's stock is 443.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 107.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Waterdrop WDH shares declined by 2.99% to $1.3. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 16.5K, which is 13.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $513.2 million.
- American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGB shares decreased by 2.29% to $26.22. American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
