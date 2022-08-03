Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Marpai MRAI shares rose 6.58% to $0.95 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 18.5K, which is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Bright Health Gr BHG shares increased by 5.95% to $2.04. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Oscar Health OSCR shares moved upwards by 5.63% to $5.83. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 533.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Root ROOT shares increased by 5.55% to $1.24. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 837.0K shares, making up 34.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $313.0 million.
- Trupanion TRUP stock rose 5.11% to $66.38. The current volume of 171.4K shares is 38.9% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Lemonade LMND stock moved upwards by 4.91% to $22.0. The current volume of 383.3K shares is 33.4% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Mercury General MCY shares declined by 9.46% to $36.19 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Mercury General's stock is 706.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 181.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FedNat Holding FNHC stock fell 7.25% to $0.32. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 98.8K shares, making up 38.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares declined by 6.96% to $0.99. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 151.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 67.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
- Donegal Gr DGICB stock declined by 6.86% to $15.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.1K, which is 70.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $466.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Hanover Insurance Gr THG shares decreased by 6.03% to $123.76. Trading volume for Hanover Insurance Gr's stock is 164.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 87.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Markel MKL shares fell 4.06% to $1202.94. As of 12:40 EST, Markel's stock is trading at a volume of 57.6K, which is 110.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.