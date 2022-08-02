Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock increased by 21.95% to $1.0 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 1728.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Marpai MRAI stock rose 6.95% to $0.86. Trading volume for Marpai's stock is 51.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- James River Gr Hldgs JRVR shares rose 6.41% to $24.7. As of 12:40 EST, James River Gr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 46.9K, which is 21.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $920.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intl General Insurance IGIC stock rose 6.13% to $7.78. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7K, which is 40.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.1 million.
- Brighthouse Finl BHFAN stock increased by 5.26% to $23.0. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 54.4K, which is 63.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lemonade LMND stock increased by 5.13% to $21.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 686.0K, which is 59.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Donegal Gr DGICB shares fell 7.39% to $16.43 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0K shares, making up 70.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock declined by 4.14% to $2.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 47.8K, which is 14.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock decreased by 3.92% to $3.44. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 12.2K, which is 25.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- Kingstone Companies KINS stock decreased by 2.58% to $3.41. The current volume of 2.1K shares is 17.7% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.
- Midwest Holding MDWT stock decreased by 2.43% to $11.69. The current volume of 3.3K shares is 58.0% of Midwest Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
- SiriusPoint SPNT stock decreased by 2.38% to $4.11. SiriusPoint's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 165.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $666.6 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
