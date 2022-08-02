ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2022 8:20 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock rose 17.3% to $0.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • Uber Technologies UBER stock increased by 13.98% to $28.04. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY stock moved upwards by 12.92% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.8 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares rose 11.91% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 9.75% to $4.5.
  • Atkore ATKR stock increased by 7.66% to $107.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Spire Global SPIR shares decreased by 12.7% to $1.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.5 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares fell 12.18% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Symbotic SYM stock declined by 10.46% to $16.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fortress Transportation FTAI stock decreased by 8.81% to $20.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • SKYX Platforms SKYX stock decreased by 7.39% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.7 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI shares decreased by 6.94% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $472.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

