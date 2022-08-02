12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock rose 17.3% to $0.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

stock rose 17.3% to $0.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Uber Technologies UBER stock increased by 13.98% to $28.04. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 13.98% to $28.04. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Berkshire Grey BGRY stock moved upwards by 12.92% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 12.92% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.8 million. Performance Shipping PSHG shares rose 11.91% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

shares rose 11.91% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 9.75% to $4.5.

stock increased by 9.75% to $4.5. Atkore ATKR stock increased by 7.66% to $107.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Spire Global SPIR shares decreased by 12.7% to $1.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.5 million.

shares decreased by 12.7% to $1.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.5 million. Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares fell 12.18% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 12.18% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Symbotic SYM stock declined by 10.46% to $16.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 10.46% to $16.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Fortress Transportation FTAI stock decreased by 8.81% to $20.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock decreased by 8.81% to $20.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. SKYX Platforms SKYX stock decreased by 7.39% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.7 million.

stock decreased by 7.39% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.7 million. FTC Solar FTCI shares decreased by 6.94% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $472.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.