12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2022 8:20 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • AMTD Digital HKD stock rose 20.8% to $896.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $165.8 billion.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares moved upwards by 16.47% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
  • Sequans Communications SQNS stock rose 6.99% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Taoping TAOP stock increased by 6.62% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • Sabre SABR shares rose 6.05% to $6.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares increased by 5.63% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Core Scientific CORZ stock declined by 7.1% to $2.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $730.1 million.
  • Snowflake SNOW stock decreased by 4.89% to $143.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 billion.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR stock declined by 4.86% to $11.77.
  • Inpixon INPX stock fell 4.61% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • AXT AXTI stock declined by 4.55% to $8.79. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock declined by 4.42% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

