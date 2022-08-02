12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares rose 6.05% to $6.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares increased by 5.63% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

stock declined by 4.55% to $8.79. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock declined by 4.42% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

