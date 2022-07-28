12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SKYX Platforms SKYX shares increased by 81.3% to $7.56 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, SKYX Platforms's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million, which is 3644.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $610.4 million.
- Sunrun RUN stock rose 25.47% to $29.85. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.3 million shares, making up 449.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
- Fluence Energy FLNC stock moved upwards by 23.87% to $12.4. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 93.6% of Fluence Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $684.1 million.
- Plug Power PLUG stock rose 22.81% to $21.1. Plug Power's stock is trading at a volume of 61.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 290.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion.
- Broadwind BWEN shares increased by 20.99% to $1.89. Broadwind's stock is trading at a volume of 404.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 388.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.
- Performance Shipping PSHG shares moved upwards by 18.8% to $0.28. Trading volume for Performance Shipping's stock is 15.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 807.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
Losers
- Hayward Holdings HAYW stock declined by 18.6% to $11.16 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 4.5 million shares is 254.1% of Hayward Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Upwork UPWK shares decreased by 15.13% to $19.64. Trading volume for Upwork's stock is 3.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 239.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pitney Bowes PBI shares decreased by 14.62% to $3.54. Trading volume for Pitney Bowes's stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 116.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK shares decreased by 13.67% to $101.4. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 208.6% of Stanley Black & Decker's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWT stock declined by 12.44% to $65.78. Stanley Black & Decker's stock is trading at a volume of 285.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 449.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Freight Technologies FRGT stock decreased by 12.2% to $1.8. Trading volume for Freight Technologies's stock is 452.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 36.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
