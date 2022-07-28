Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 6.85% to $1.87 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 174.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.9 million.
- Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock rose 6.69% to $12.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 103.7K, which is 58.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $56.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 383.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock moved upwards by 4.08% to $2.55. The current volume of 28.2K shares is 70.9% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares rose 3.38% to $2.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 73.1K, which is 22.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million.
- Root ROOT stock moved upwards by 2.85% to $1.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 40.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $272.3 million.
Losers
- Conifer Holdings CNFR shares decreased by 10.66% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 6.9K shares is 247.5% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Donegal Gr DGICA stock declined by 8.58% to $14.92. As of 12:40 EST, Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 170.1K, which is 157.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $466.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Everest Re Group RE stock fell 7.38% to $251.12. As of 12:40 EST, Everest Re Group's stock is trading at a volume of 369.9K, which is 155.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Donegal Gr DGICB stock fell 7.18% to $15.0. Trading volume for Donegal Gr's stock is 401 as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $476.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- NI Holdings NODK shares fell 4.77% to $14.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.8K, which is 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.2 million.
- Selective Insurance Gr SIGI shares decreased by 4.31% to $79.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 157.2K, which is 48.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.