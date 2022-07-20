ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 12:50 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth GOCO shares increased by 8.02% to $0.59 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 777.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.
  • Lemonade LMND shares rose 6.72% to $21.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 508.4K, which is 43.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $0.73. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 31.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF stock moved upwards by 4.51% to $1.62. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.3K shares, making up 62.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
  • Root ROOT shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $1.09. Trading volume for Root's stock is 893.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.4 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock moved upwards by 3.71% to $2.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.4K shares, making up 70.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.

Losers

  • Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 5.7% to $4.64 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 17.1K shares is 17.1% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $254.6 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 4.94% to $0.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9 million, which is 71.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.0 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock decreased by 3.18% to $11.58. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 110.0K shares, making up 61.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $359.5 million.
  • Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock decreased by 1.79% to $12.12. Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 113.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.4 million.
  • Donegal Gr DGICA stock decreased by 1.53% to $16.17. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 44.8K shares, making up 44.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $508.0 million.
  • NI Holdings NODK shares fell 1.52% to $16.26. NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 369 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

