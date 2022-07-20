Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO shares increased by 8.02% to $0.59 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 777.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.

Lemonade LMND shares rose 6.72% to $21.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 508.4K, which is 43.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $0.73. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 31.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

FG Finl Gr FGF stock moved upwards by 4.51% to $1.62. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.3K shares, making up 62.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

Root ROOT shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $1.09. Trading volume for Root's stock is 893.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.4 million.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock moved upwards by 3.71% to $2.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.4K shares, making up 70.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.

Losers

Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 5.7% to $4.64 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 17.1K shares is 17.1% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $254.6 million.

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 4.94% to $0.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9 million, which is 71.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.0 million.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock decreased by 3.18% to $11.58. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 110.0K shares, making up 61.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $359.5 million.

Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock decreased by 1.79% to $12.12. Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 113.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.4 million.

Donegal Gr DGICA stock decreased by 1.53% to $16.17. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 44.8K shares, making up 44.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $508.0 million.

NI Holdings NODK shares fell 1.52% to $16.26. NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 369 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.2 million.

