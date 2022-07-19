Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO stock rose 5.61% to $0.55 during Tuesday's regular session. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 378.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.

Stewart Information Servs STC shares increased by 5.11% to $51.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 36.2K, which is 20.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares increased by 5.02% to $56.88. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 26.6K, which is 23.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares rose 4.88% to $2.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 37.1K, which is 11.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.

Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock rose 4.51% to $12.26. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 74.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $549.7 million.

Bright Health Gr BHG shares rose 4.28% to $1.82. Trading volume for Bright Health Gr's stock is 395.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Reliance Global Group RELI shares fell 5.79% to $1.14 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 202.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 140.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Waterdrop WDH shares declined by 4.42% to $1.3. The current volume of 44.8K shares is 31.2% of Waterdrop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $516.2 million.

Global Indemnity Group GBLI stock fell 2.51% to $26.91. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.1K shares, making up 168.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.2 million.

Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 2.51% to $5.05. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 29.6K, which is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $261.5 million.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL shares declined by 2.4% to $22.69. The current volume of 1.1K shares is 54.0% of Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares decreased by 2.03% to $3.31. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 13.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

