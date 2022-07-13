Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Waterdrop WDH shares increased by 3.21% to $1.28 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.6K shares, making up 5.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $503.3 million.

FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock increased by 2.59% to $17.8. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 93.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Genworth Finl GNW shares rose 2.21% to $3.92. Genworth Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock moved upwards by 2.08% to $1.96. The current volume of 53.3K shares is 14.5% of Maiden Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares moved upwards by 1.75% to $52.66. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 133.1K, which is 47.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Bright Health Gr BHG stock moved upwards by 1.38% to $1.83. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 306.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

FedNat Holding FNHC stock fell 8.95% to $0.34 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 35.8K, which is 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

GoHealth GOCO shares fell 5.78% to $0.53. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 640.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.

SelectQuote SLQT shares decreased by 4.53% to $2.0. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 744.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.3 million.

Root ROOT stock decreased by 4.33% to $1.0. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 105.0% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.5 million.

Brighthouse Finl BHF shares fell 3.72% to $39.88. Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 268.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

CNO Finl Group CNO shares fell 3.04% to $17.23. As of 12:40 EST, CNO Finl Group's stock is trading at a volume of 278.4K, which is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

