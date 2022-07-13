ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 12:44 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop WDH shares increased by 3.21% to $1.28 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.6K shares, making up 5.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $503.3 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock increased by 2.59% to $17.8. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 93.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Genworth Finl GNW shares rose 2.21% to $3.92. Genworth Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock moved upwards by 2.08% to $1.96. The current volume of 53.3K shares is 14.5% of Maiden Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares moved upwards by 1.75% to $52.66. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 133.1K, which is 47.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock moved upwards by 1.38% to $1.83. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 306.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock fell 8.95% to $0.34 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 35.8K, which is 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares fell 5.78% to $0.53. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 640.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares decreased by 4.53% to $2.0. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 744.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.3 million.
  • Root ROOT stock decreased by 4.33% to $1.0. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 105.0% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.5 million.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHF shares fell 3.72% to $39.88. Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 268.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • CNO Finl Group CNO shares fell 3.04% to $17.23. As of 12:40 EST, CNO Finl Group's stock is trading at a volume of 278.4K, which is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

