11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SKYX Platforms SKYX stock increased by 36.3% to $2.93 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 966.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.5 million.

Losers

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares declined by 15.0% to $5.78 during Monday's regular session. Swvl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 691.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $687.1 million.

shares declined by 10.36% to $3.55. The current volume of 308.2K shares is 75.1% of Virgin Orbit Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Upwork UPWK shares fell 9.9% to $21.85. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 877.4K shares, making up 65.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.