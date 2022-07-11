ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 2:04 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • SKYX Platforms SKYX stock increased by 36.3% to $2.93 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 966.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.5 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares increased by 20.36% to $0.22. Trading volume for ComSovereign Holding's stock is 15.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 811.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Titan Machinery TITN stock rose 10.02% to $25.14. Trading volume for Titan Machinery's stock is 226.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 143.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $567.3 million.
  • Symbotic SYM shares rose 8.34% to $16.48. As of 13:30 EST, Symbotic's stock is trading at a volume of 208.5K, which is 21.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $834.9 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares moved upwards by 6.51% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

Losers

  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares declined by 15.0% to $5.78 during Monday's regular session. Swvl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 691.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $687.1 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock decreased by 14.09% to $3.66. The current volume of 632.8K shares is 43.9% of FTC Solar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.4 million.
  • Byrna Technologies BYRN stock declined by 13.08% to $7.96. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 138.8K shares, making up 62.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • SOS SOS shares decreased by 10.69% to $6.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 261.4K, which is 2.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares declined by 10.36% to $3.55. The current volume of 308.2K shares is 75.1% of Virgin Orbit Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Upwork UPWK shares fell 9.9% to $21.85. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 877.4K shares, making up 65.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

